All of the best new shows & films landing on Netflix next month

Summer is coming to an end which finally means we can spend our evenings cooped up inside in front of the telly again, without that nagging feeling of guilt that we’re wasting what little bit of sunshine we’ve been granted.

If you’re as excited as us to plop yourself down on the sofa for a few hours of mindless entertainment, then we’ve got good news for you. Netflix have announced a wonderful list of new titles arriving on the streaming service this September, to satisfy all of our couch potato needs!

Here’s a rundown on all of the best new shows and films being added to Netflix next month.

TV Shows

Devil in Ohio – September 2

A psychiatrist takes in a young patient who escaped from a cult, putting her family and life in danger.

Fakes (season 1) – September 2

Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

Cobra Kai (season 5) – September 9

Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.

Heartbreak High (season 1) – September 14

An incendiary mural exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

Fate: The Winx Saga (season 2) – September 16

School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling “disappeared” and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

Love Is Blind: After The Alter (season 2) – September 16

After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind season two after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar season two premieres on Netflix.

Films

Cop Car (2015) – September 1

Starring Kevin Bacon this film follows two young boys and juvenile delinquents who come across and hijack the abandoned police car of a corrupt sheriff.

Love In The Villa – September 1

Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger. Starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Tom Hopper (Umbrella Academy).

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) – September 1

Chronicling the creative preparations and rehearsals for the late Michael Jackson's planned This Is It concerts. Featuring rehearsals, backstage footage and interviews that offer an insight into the King of Pop at work.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) – September 1

Napoleon, a socially awkward teenager, gets caught up in his dysfunctional family's misadventures while trying to help a friend win the class presidency.

Under Her Control – September 1

An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.

End of the Road – September 9

Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

All My Life – September 11

An engaged couple looks forward to a long and happy life together, but the sudden diagnosis of a terminal illness throws their future in limbo.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) – September 14

Mr Miyagi decides to take Julie (Hilary Swank), a troubled teenager, under his wing after he learns that she blames herself for her parents' demise and struggles to adjust with her grandmother and fellow pupils.

Do Revenge – September 16

A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other's enemies. Starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) and Austin Abrams (Euphoria).

I Used To Be Famous – September 16

A former boy band star unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

Blonde – September 28

This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend — and the price she paid for fame.