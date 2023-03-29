All of the amazing films and TV shows coming to Disney+ in April

The month of April is almost here, which means it’s time to have a look at all of the brand new streaming releases!

This coming month, we’re particularly excited about the new offerings that Disney+ has in store for us.

Whether it’s a hilarious comedy or a gripping new drama, the streaming giants are adding plenty of new TV shows and films this April. There is something for everyone in this list, meaning that there won’t be any fighting over the TV remote!

So, what are you waiting for? Have a scroll through these top choices below, and familiarise yourself with what you’ll be able to see on Disney+ this April:

The Good Mothers – All episodes available April 5

Based on a true story, this series follows the lives of Denise, daughter of Lea Garofalo, Maria Concetta Cacciola and Giuseppina Pesce – three women who were determined to go against the ‘Ndrangheta mafia they were born into. Prosecutor Anna Colace is determined to bring down the ‘Ndrangheta clan, and is insistent that its women are the key. Together, the three women band together with the authorities, in an effort to free themselves from a life of crime.

Tiny Beautiful Things – All episodes available April 7

Kathryn Hahn stars in this adaptation of the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed. Clare’s marriage is hanging by a thread, her daughter barely speaks to her, and her dream of being a writer is essentially non-existent. So, when a friend suggests that she should take up a career of writing an agony aunt column, Clare has her doubts on whether she could do the job justice… but in actual fact, she might just be the perfect person for it.

Single Drunk Female – Season 2 available April 12

The second season of this hit comedy has arrived! Samantha Fink has achieved 18 months of sobriety, and couldn’t be more thrilled about it. However, a certain turn of events forces Sam to realise that sometimes, life has other plans for you.

How I Met Your Father – Season 2 available April 19

Season 2 of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off is finally landing on our shores! Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) continues to tell her son the story of how she met his father. As she travels back to the memories of her younger days, follow Sophie and her friends as they try to navigate the tricky dilemmas of life and love – and the tribulations of dating apps.

True Lies – Season 1 available April 19

This brand new action series is based on the 1994 cinematic hit of the same name! Language professor Helen is shocked to discover that her husband Harry is a spy for a top-secret U.S intelligence agency Omega. When the agency recruits Helen onto their team, the pair must then work together on covert missions around the world… but will it improve or destroy their marriage?

Will Trent – Streaming from April 26

Based on the bestselling book series by Karin Slaughter, Ramón Rodriguez plays Special Agent Will Trent, who is determined to use his position to change the lives of others. Will was abandoned at birth and endured a tough childhood in Atlanta’s foster care system. Follow him through the trials of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, as he tries to make the world a better place.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Streaming from April 26

Perfect for the little ones, this animated series tells the story of some adorable young Jedis, as they study the ways of the Force, explore the vast galaxy, help those in need, and learn all of the necessary skills that they need to become the best Jedi they can be. This series would be ideal for any youngsters who are starting to take an interest in Star Wars.

Life In Pieces – Streaming from April 26

This quirky sitcom follows three generations of the Short family as they go about their daily lives in sunny Los Angeles. Each episode is broken up into short stories, as the different branches of the family recount their hectic moments from that day, before coming together as one.

Peter Pan & Wendy – Streaming from April 28

A magical, live-action retelling of one of Disney’s most classic stories! Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy called Tinker Bell, Wendy travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate named Captain Hook, and embarks on a life-changing adventure.