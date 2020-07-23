All 3 seasons of crime-drama The Fall coming to Netflix this August

Jamie Dornan fans, brace yourselves.

All three seasons of crime-drama The Fall are coming to Netflix this August and we’re a little bit too excited about it. The series was one of our favourites when it first aired in 2013 and you’re in for such a treat if you’ve yet to see the show.

The Fall follows Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) who is tasked with finding serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan).

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter, “All 3 seasons of The Fall are coming to Netflix on 1 August if you're into Jamie Dornan, Gillian Anderson, moody thrillers, the accents, or all of the above.”

When it becomes apparent that a serial killer is on the loose, local detectives must work with Stella to find and capture Paul Spector, who is attacking young professional women in the city of Belfast. As time passes Stella's team works tirelessly to build a case but they are met with complications inside and outside the PSNI.

Also starring John Lynch, Bronagh Waugh, Stuart Graham, Niamh McGrady and Archie Panjabi.

The Fall lands on Netflix in August.

Let the countdown begin!