Ali Bastian announces baby girl’s name and shares birth story

Ali Bastian is adjusting to life as a mum-of-two!

The Hollyoaks star welcomed her second child into the world on February 11 with her husband David O' Mahony. The couple are now parents to another baby girl, alongside three-year-old daughter Isla.

Since welcoming their second daughter into the world, the couple had been keeping quiet on their new addition. However, they have now decided to share more details about their baby girl’s arrival – including what her name is!

In an interview with OK!, Ali announced that her daughter shall be called Isabella Charlotte.

"I vetoed it initially," the 41-year-old admitted, recalling name discussions she had with David prior to their daughter’s birth. "But then the name came back up again and I kind of put it through an actress database in my head. And I thought of Isabella Rossellini, who’s had to have so much strength, especially as she’s got older,” she continued.

"She’s always been beautiful and rejected Hollywood ideas of womanhood. It just kind of stuck. We really liked it,” she explained.

Ali, who suffered from gestational diabetes during her pregnancy with Isabella, then went on to explain how, after a long wait to give birth, her blood sugar levels went very low.

"[The midwife] was like, ‘I think I might test your blood sugar,’” the actress detailed. “I just felt like I was going under water at that point. The midwife gave me sugar basically, straight into my veins,” she added.

Following Isabella’s birth, Ali noted that she also began to bleed heavily.

"I had a haemorrhage. I lost more blood than they were happy with but they treated me for that and got it under control quickly,” she praised medical staff.

However, Ali stayed very calm during the worrying situation! "When I lost blood, I was like, ‘Do I need a blood transfusion, what are the next steps?’ In moments that feel like a crisis, I go a bit focused and in the zone. Luckily, I didn’t need a blood transfusion,” she concluded.

Welcome to the world, baby Isabella!