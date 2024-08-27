Alexandra Burke shares rare snaps of children to mark milestone

Alexandra Burke has been celebrating!

The former X Factor winner marked her birthday on Sunday (August 25), as she turned 36.

In honour of the special occasion, Alexandra has taken the opportunity to thank her fanbase for their birthday wishes – and has also shared a sweet glimpse into her life as a mum!

Alexandra is a mum-of-two, after she welcomed her first child into the world in July 2022 with her partner Darren Randolph. The couple, who have never shared the names or genders of their little ones publicly, later went on to celebrate their second child’s arrival in September of last year.

Earlier today, Alexandra took to Instagram to post a collection of photos from her life with Darren and their two children. One snap showcases the singer holding her little ones, while another sees the family-of-four enjoying a day out at Notting Hill Carnival.

“Another year around the sun! Thank you for the lovely birthday messages,” the former Strictly Come Dancing star exclaimed in her caption.

“Happy birthday to me ! Beyond grateful for life,” she added.

Following her sweet update, many of Alexandra’s followers have been taking to her comments section to send her their own birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday Alex, beautiful family,” one fan penned.

“Aw happy birthday gorge!! Here's to another fab year,” another replied.

“Love these pics so much! Hope you had the best birthday,” a third fan added.

Alexandra’s birthday comes as she recently revealed if she would like to welcome another child to her brood.

Last month, she admitted on ITV’s Loose Women that she is “so desperate for another baby,” before going on to note the one thing that she would do differently in any future pregnancy.

“I would take more time off if I had a third. I don't regret anything but after those first few months, they're basically off to college. So I get why people want more time,” Alexandra explained.