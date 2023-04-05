Alexandra Burke opens up about health after announcing pregnancy

Alexandra Burke has broken her silence after announcing she’s expecting again!

The former X Factor winner shared yesterday that she is pregnant with her second child, alongside her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph. The news comes just eight months after the couple welcomed their first child together.

However, following on from her exciting news, the 34-year-old has now been shedding light on a serious health issue that she has secretly been battling for years.

Alexandra appeared on This Morning earlier today, to mark IBS Awareness Week.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that affects the digestive system.

It causes symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation. They can vary over time, and can last for days, weeks or months.

After being congratulated by hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on her pregnancy news, Alexandra was asked about her experience with IBS.

“The joke of it was after I had all these symptoms I would also think that it was anxiety or something else that triggered it. Anxiety played a massive part in it all,” she explained.

Credit: ITV

The singer then went on to detail how it affected her career. “I was skipping meals before shows because all of the pain would come after eating. I'd be hungry and then do a show,” she recalled.

“It just was so bad and it got to the point where I thought to myself, ‘I can't take this anymore’”, she admitted.

Alexandra also clarified that her experience with IBS first began when she was in her early 20s, shortly after her success on the X Factor.

“It got to the point where I felt out of control and it was an out of body experience,” she shared. Alexandra added that she was too embarrassed at the time to speak out, but now wants to become an advocate for the condition.

Her candid interview comes just one day after she announced she is expecting her second child. The mum-of-one took to social media yesterday to share a sweet snap from her pregnancy photoshoot, with the caption: “We are so excited to do this all again”.

Congratulations to Alexandra and Darren!