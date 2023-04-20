Alexandra Burke breaks her silence after revealing pregnancy

Alexandra Burke has finally spoken out about her pregnancy!

The former X Factor winner shocked her fans earlier this month when she revealed that she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Darren Randolph.

The news came just nine months after the couple became parents for the first time, as they welcomed their first child.

Since sharing her surprising news, the 34-year-old has kept rather quiet when it comes to the imminent arrival of her little one.

However, Alexandra has now finally broken her silence!

The mum-of-one took to her Instagram feed last night to share an adorable behind-the-scenes video of herself and Darren on the set of their pregnancy photoshoot.

The short clip showcases the happy pair dancing and beaming together, while Alexandra shows off her growing baby bump.

In the caption of her post, the expectant mother chose to praise her 270K followers for their kindness following their pregnancy announcement.

“We are so grateful for the beautiful messages we have received about our exciting news,” Alexandra penned.

“Thank you all so much for your kind words and well wishes. Xx,” she added.

In the comments section of her video, Alexandra continued to receive numerous well-wishes and supportive messages.

“Lovely,” wrote author Kimberley Chambers. “Congrats to you all xx”.

“Just the best,” replied TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba.

“Congratulations to you all on baby number 2 x,” added one of Alexandra’s fans.

Alexandra and Darren first announced on April 4 that they were expecting again, with a stunning snap taken during their pregnancy photoshoot.

“We are so excited to do this all again,” they teased at the time.

Rumours of Alexandra and Darren’s romance began in May 2021, and the pair confirmed their relationship in the following month.

In February of last year, they shared that they were expecting their first child, and then in July, they announced their newborn’s arrival. They nickname their baby ‘Grape’ on social media, preferring to keep the little one’s gender and name private.