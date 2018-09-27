Alesha Dixon’s collab with Regatta has us winter-wardrobe ready

Winter is coming, lads.

We are suckers for AW fashion – I think it's probably due to the fact that our Irish weather is suited to it all year round, tbh.

So we were pretty happy when we heard the news that TV presenter, musician and all-round babe Alesha Dixon was joining forces with Regatta Great Outdoors to create six stunning coats and jackets.

These opulent coats and must-have jackets make up the ultimate collection for AW coat trends.

The Alesha Edit, as her collab is called, is made up of six luxury coats and jackets that have a mix of high-shine pieces and gorge faux-fur ones.

The coats and jackets comes in various tones – we have deep navy, bold burgundy, winter white and timeless black.

AW means wrapping up warm as you spend time outdoors – walking the dogs, taking in the autumnal sights or going for a power walk in the crisp evening air after a long day at work.

And who better to understand this than Regatta and Alesha?

She said, ''with my edit for Regatta, I wanted to give a sense of style for those days when we're all just enjoying ourselves – or like me running around trying to get everything done.'

This collection fits all of that perfectly – as it's inspired by Alesha's love of spending time outside with her family and her five dogs.

She continued, ''the six pieces fuse my adventurous side with my love of fashion and looking good and most importantly feeling good while having fun – that's what it's all about isn't it?''

So, what are these six beautiful coats like? We have a sneak peek below…

Lucasta

This oversized hood with a faux fur trim is stylishly waterproof and ThermoGaurd insulated – the parka of the moment.

Pernella

The Pernella is made of sleek high-shine showerproof fabric – think stylish city look.

Winika

This coat has a modern tailored fit, fine faux fur lining and leatherette trims – plus the hood can be worn closed or oversized.

Kallie

The Kallie is made from showerproof nylon fabric with light touch down quilting for that sports luxe look.

Tavora

This one is made from quilted jersey with a glam velvet-fur collar and turn up cuffs – it's fab.

Collection is available online at www.regatta.ie and in stores nationwide.