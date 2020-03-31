Aldi just launched their Easter wine range and it’s all under €10

The stress of lockdown has been getting to us, we must admit. We're all missing our loved ones, our old routines and not feeling nervous about getting sick 24/7.

One thing that has helped keep our sprits up is knowing that this will all be over soon. But for the time being, we need to accept this new way of life. So, that's why we're going to try our best to embrace Easter at home this year.

Here’s to kicking back at home and appreciating the little things in life, and with a world of wine waiting to be explored, why not try something new when you next shop at Aldi. Treat yourself to a taste of the best and explore wines from around the globe, with a top selection from South Africa, New Zealand, France, Chile, Italy, Australia, Argentina and the US. There is a choice of Red, White, Rosé and Sparkling with prices starting from just €6.99 and all under €10!

Tom Doorley, Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, has picked his three favourite wines in the current collection and suggested food pairing to make the most of them.

White: Specially Selected Freeman's Bay Gruner Veltliner – New Zealand €8.99/75cl – The great white grape of Austria is given the Kiwi treatment, resulting in a dry, crisp, elegant wine with a touch of grapefruit zest and white pepper. Perfect with seafood and buttery chicken dishes.

Rose: Pierre Jaurant Languedoc Rosé – France €8.99/75cl – Pretty as a picture and full of southern French sunshine, this juicy, fresh rosé is plumply fruity with just a touch of sweetness. Great with confit duck legs, smoked mackerel pâté, old-fashioned prawn cocktail.

Red: Earth's Essence Shiraz – South Africa €8.99/75cl – Packed with sunny South African fruit and utterly delicious. Fruit of the forest and spicy vanilla, round tannins and just the right partner for roast lamb.

And if you're looking for something even more special then why not treat yourself to a bottle of Costellore Prosecco Frizzante DOC – Italy €7.99/75cl.

