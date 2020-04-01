Aldi reduces price of Easter eggs to €0.99 and we’re stocking up

We've been eating more chocolate than ever before because of this lockdown. We've taken comfort eating to an entire other level and we're not ashamed to admit it.

Have we been snacking on Mini Eggs before lunchtime every other day? Damn right we have.

Chocolate lovers, like us, will be delighted to hear that Aldi has lowered the price of their Easter eggs to a mere €0.99. The offer comes just in time for Easter so we will most definitely be stocking up when we venture out for the weekly food shop.

The following medium sized Easter Eggs are dropping from €1.49 to 99 cent each!

Cadbury Buttons Easter Egg – €0.99/128g

Cadbury Crème Egg Easter Egg – €0.99/138g

Cadbury Crunchie Easter Egg – €0.99/134g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg – €0.99/130g

Smarties Easter Egg – €0.99/122g

Maltesers Easter Egg – €0.99/127g

What better time to stock up on all of your favourites, at brilliantly low prices and just in time for Easter!

For more information see www.aldi.ie