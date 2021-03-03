Aldi launches nationwide hunt for ‘Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer’

Calling all chocoholics! Aldi has today published Ireland’s sweetest opportunity, as it launches a nationwide search for the most chocolate obsessed person to join Aldi as ‘Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer’.

One ‘specially selected’ member of the Irish public will receive FREE chocolate in the form of Easter eggs, in exchange for tasting chocolate — yes, seriously!

The role will involve tasting, rating and reviewing a selection of Aldi’s range, which includes the blonde chocolate Specially Selected Exquisite Beehive Egg with honeycomb pieces. Not forgetting of course, as well as receiving the entire Easter Egg range, the overall winner will also be sent a €500 Aldi voucher. Meanwhile, the three runners up will each receive a hamper of Aldi Easter Eggs and a €200 Aldi Voucher.

To land the cracking role all you need is an infatuation for confectionery and experimental taste buds! To enter the competition, consumers will be asked to email eastereggofficer@aldi.ie explaining the reasons why they should be offered the role of Chief Egg Tasting Officer at Aldi Ireland.

Entrants should include eggs-amples of their favourite Aldi chocolate, as well any sweet tales that may help them be successful. Over 18s only.

But, with Easter just around the corner, those wanting to take part will need to hop to it and email their entry between March 8 and 12 ONLY – there’s no eggs-cuse for tardiness! Successful applicants will receive their first products to sample from March 15, loads of time for them to advise everyone they know on their favourites.

In the meantime, shoppers can also enjoy Aldi’s delightful innovations such as Milkshake, Beehive and Geo shaped chocolate eggs which were added to their Easter range, as well as a variety of free from and vegan options too.