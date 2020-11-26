Aldi launch mega pet prezzie range just in time for Christmas

If you’re planning on spoiling your little furry friend this festive season, then you’ll be pleased to know that Aldi are launching a mega pet range full of lovely pet-friendly presents, just in time for Christmas.

Fancy gifting your pooch a new winter coat? Or perhaps you’d like a new igloo bed for your feline friend? Then Aldi is the place for you!

Some of our favourite pieces from the collection have to be the foodie plush toys (RRP €3.92), perfect for chewing on and playing with all year round. From Barked Beans to the Crunchy Pupnut Butter, there’s a plush toy for everyone, no matter your tastes.

Another item we’re particularly excited about is the Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster (RRP €14.74). If you thought playing catch was hard, then this is the gadget for you. This high-powered blaster launches your dog’s favourite tennis ball up to 50 feet in the air, and it includes three non-squeaky tennis balls.

Of course, the Dog Cuddle Bundle (RRP €24.58 medium and €29.50 large) is another firm favourite. This matching luxury bed, blanket and toy is perfect for your four-legged friend. Choose from chocolate check, grey velour or grey herringbone.

Meanwhile the Pet Heat Pad (RRP €6.87) is the ideal winter accessory. This self-heating pet pad keeps your pet warm and cosy while they sleep. It naturally heats up from the warmth of your pet and the heat insulating inner layer, includes a non-slip base and removable and washable cover — available in grey faux fur or cream fleece.

Other pet beds perfect for treating your furry friends to this festive season include the Cat Igloo Bed (RRP €14.74), the Plush Memory Foam Mattress (RRP €29.50 medium and €34.42 large), the Pet Tepee (RRP €14.74), and of course the luxurious Pet Sofa Bed (RRP €44.25), just what you need to spoil the family’s little prince or princess.

If you’re a fan of gadgets, then perhaps the Petkit Fountain (RRP €39.33) is the pet present for you. The Eversweet automatic pet drinking fountain is a smart way of ensuring your pets always have fresh, filtered water throughout the day and night. It features two different running modes – smart or normal, it clears water of impurities with a triple purifying system, it has an LED indicator for filter change, an ultra silent design and an auto shut off.

The pièce de résistance has to be the Festive Pet Coat (RRP €6.87). Make sure your dogs get into the Christmas spirit this year with Aldi’s soft, plushy festive coats, available in Elf and Santa designs, in sizes XS to XL.

Aldi’s Pet Specialbuy gifts are on sale in 145 stores nationwide from Thursday, December 3, you’d be barking mad to miss out!