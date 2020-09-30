Aldi launch a massive pet-accessories collection not to be missed

If you’re looking to pick up a few bits for the furry friend in your life, then look no further. Aldi are launching a huge pet accessories collection with absolutely everything your little pooch or feline could need… and more!

One of the items we’re most excited about are the variety of pet beds. Available in four sizes (small, medium, large and extra large) these super affordable and comfy pet beds come with a removable and machine-washable cover in a selection of cute colours, priced between €12.77 to €22.61.

Meanwhile, the large/extra large Memory Foam Pet Mattress is designed to give your dog the ultimate support while they sleep, and will only cost you €14.74.

Now, we don’t know about you but one of our pet peeves (excuse the pun) is when our lovable pet-pals absolutely covers our car in their fluffy fur. That’s why we’re so obsessed with the new pet-friendly Car Seat Covers Aldi are bringing in.

A great solution for keeping your car seat free from fur and wet, muddy paws, Aldi’s Car Seat Cover (€14.74) acts as a protective barrier due to its absorbent pile. It’s comfy for your pet to sit on with a universal size and easy to fit. Pet owners can choose from a jazzy paw design or keep it plain.

If you want to treat your feline friend, then we highly recommend picking up the Cat Scratcher Hammock/Platform. Provide your cat with a wonderful place to play, exercise and sleep with this strong and easy to assemble cat accessory, priced at €17.69.

Some other favourites include fashionable and functional Dog Parka Jacket, with a luxurious Sherpa lining and faux fur trim, the Reflective Dog Harness perfect for darker winter walks, and of course the Slanted Pet Bowl, to help make food more accessible for your pet and prevent spillages and knocks.

Not forgetting the vast selection of pet treats and toys perfect to pamper you dogs and cats with. Aldi’s Pet Event goes on sale in 143 stores nationwide from Thursday, October 8.