Aldi is selling the most gorgeous flowers for Mother’s Day this year

Every mum and mother figure deserves an extra special bunch of flowers this Mother’s Day, and Aldi’s range of stunning bouquets go on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, March 19. Shower her with beautiful flowers and make her day blooming amazing!

Show your mum you care with these beautiful bouquets and plants!

Mother’s Day Decorative Picks €2.49 – Customise your floral arrangement or plant by adding a cute pick.

Mother’s Day Pot in Gift Bag €3.99 – A pretty pink bag containing a classic potted flower, just for Mum.

Mum’s Pretty Posy €4.99 – A gorgeous collection of pretty posies containing Santinis, Spring Irises, Carnations, Spray Roses and more, for less than €5.

Mother’s Day Tulips €4.99 – A delightful way to say ‘I love you’ with this attractive arrangement of 16 purple or pink tulips.

Chrysanthemums Bumper Bouquet €7.99 – Show how much you care with this colourful arrangement of Chrysanthemums and Madiba Santinis.

Best of the Bunch €9.99 – Choose from 2 florist-style, hand-tied bouquets with an intriguing mix of beautiful blooms.

Magnificent Mum €12.99 – A choice of 2 aqua- packed bouquets, beautifully wrapped in pink, that are bound to delight.

Majestic Blooms €14.99 – A simply stunning combination of premium, single-headed blooms including Anastasia White, Splendid Tornado and Pink Momoko.

Mum’s the Word €19.99 – Choose from 2 bouquets of exquisite flowers that show your appreciation for Mum without saying a word.

Timeless Elegance €19.99 – With the timeless appeal of a traditional bouquet, these 2 stunning and colourful collections are bound to impress.

The Perfect Present €24.99 – The perfect all-in- one gift for your Mum. Includes Teddy. Choose from 2 delightful combinations of flowers in a gift box.

One in a Million Bouquet €29.99 – A superb selection of classic Roses and Oriental Lilies combined to deliver a stunning effect.

Specially Selected Exquisite Collection Mother’s Day Showstopper €39.99 – The ultimate arrangement of beautiful premium stems and foliage, wrapped in gold sheets and presented in an exquisite floral box.

The above products and more are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, March 19 while stocks last.