Aldi is selling a Harry Potter knitting kit and colouring books

We could all do with a little magic in our lives right now.

If, like us, you live in a house filled with Harry Potter fans then brace yourselves.

If you can you tell the difference between “Wingardium Leviosa” and “Expecto patronum” then Aldi’s latest range of Specialbuys is just for you! Step into the wizarding world of Harry Potter with a magical collection of official merchandise, on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Sunday, May 24.

Aldi has everything a Potter fan could dream of including Lego sets, bedding and even a set of Harry Potter Top Trumps. Remember them?

We've scoured through the range and picked out our must-buys.

Top Trumps €3.99

Stationery (Prices Vary)

Soft Toy €6.99

Lego Hogwarts Great Hall €89.99

Knitting Kit €4.99

Colouring Book €5.99