Aldi is selling glass toasters and we need one in our lives

As with all home interiors updates, small changes and little touches can completely change a room and add that extra bit of style you’ve been looking for! Aldi’s latest interiors Specialbuys will help you to do just that, and all at everyday amazing Aldi prices. All products will be on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Sunday, May 31.

The new range is full of gorgeous items that will make your home look even better. Honestly, is anyone else's house glistening from all the cleaning? We feel like Mrs Hinch.

We had a nose at the new Aldi range and picked out our favourite buys, including a glass toaster. The days of burnt toast will be behind us with this God-send.

Check out our top picks below:

Glass Toaster €29.99

Folding Butler Tray €19.99

Extra Large Candle €9.99

Kitchen Storage (Prices Vary)

Sink Tidy €5.99

Large Footstool €24.99

Faux Orchid €14.99

Welly Stand €29.99