Aldi has great value sweet Easter treats instore now

Hop down to your local ALDI store and stock up on an egg-cellent range of chocolate eggs and confectionery for all the family to enjoy this, Easter!

Choose an Easter-themed Chocolate Gonk €0.59, filled with a deliciously rich cream filling. New to ALDI this year, check out the Easter slab €3.49 and Mini Egg Chunky Bar €2.99, silky milk chocolate packed with whole eggs – yes please!

On the hunt for value? Indulge in the Dairyfine Front Loaded Eggs €3.99, with flavours every-bunny is sure to love, from popping candy to rocky road. Nuts about chocolate? You will love the Peanut Surprise Egg €4.99. For something egg-stra special, try out the Ice Cream Sundae Egg €7.99 available in 155 ALDI stores nationwide now!

For the adults, ALDI has an amazing range of premium chocolate eggs available in-store such as Roisin’s Honeycomb Egg €9.99 and Roisin’s Salted Caramel Crunch Egg €9.99. Or try our cracking Easter offer on the Cadbury Daily Milk Chunky Egg €9.99 (in-store only).

As the reigning champion of the Retailer of the Year award at the 2022 FreeFrom Food Awards, ALDI has a fantastic selection of great value chocolate eggs to suit all dietary requirements. Check out the Dairyfine Free From Characters €2.99 or the Dairyfine Free From Eggs €4.99, Choose from Milk, Gluten & Soya Free Honeycomb, White Strawberry or Eggstreme. For a real showstopper, try the Moser Roth Free From Egg & Hidden Truffles €5.99 available in Salted Caramel or Dark Orange.

For a truly amazing Easter gift, hop into stores and pick up the whopper Giant Crocodile Egg €13.99 or the delicately decorated Wildflower Egg €14.99 with an eggs-quisite edible floral design.

You will also find all your family’s favourite big brands for unbeatable prices, including the Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Large Egg €2.99, Cadbury Creme Egg Large Shell Egg €3.99 or the Cadbury Flake XL Egg €7.99 – there is something for everyone this Easter at ALDI.

See below for a full list of Easter eggs and confectionery available in 155 stores nationwide:

  • Easter-themed Chocolate Gonk €0.59 Choose from Milky Cream or Chocolate Cream filling.
  • Dairyfine Free From Characters €2.99
  • Mini Egg Chunky Bar €2.99 Delicious milk chocolate bar packed with whole mini eggs.
  • Galaxy Enchanted Eggs Large Egg €2.99
  • Easter Slab €3.49
  • Dairyfine Front Loaded Eggs €3.99 Choose from Popping Candy or Rocky Road
  • Dairyfine Front Loaded Eggs €4.99 Choose from Cookies & Cream or Billionaire
  • Cadbury Creme Egg Large Shell Egg €3.99
  • Peanut Surprise Egg €4.99 Salted milk chocolate and peanut egg with hidden eggs inside.
  • 8-Bit Gaming Egg €5.99 Milk chocolate egg with an exploding popping candy surprise.
  • Dairyfine Free From Eggs €4.99 Choose from Milk, Gluten & Soya Free Honeycomb, White Strawberry or Eggstreme. 
  • Moser Roth Free From Egg & Hidden Truffles €5.99
  • Ice Cream Sundae Egg €7.99 Choose from White Strawberry or Milk Chocolate
  • Cadbury Flake XL Egg €7.99
  • Roisin’s Honeycomb Egg €9.99
  • Roisin’s Salted Caramel Crunch Egg €9.99
  • Cadbury Daily Milk Chunky Egg 400g €9.99 In store only,
  • Giant Crocodile Egg €13.99 An impressive egg in milk chocolate.
  • Wildflower Egg €14.99
