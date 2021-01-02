Veganuary! Aldi has everything you need

Eating less meat and increasing plant-based food can be good for all sorts of reasons – it’s better for your body and health, kinder to the environment by reducing your carbon footprint and tastes amazing!

For the past number of years, Veganuary has encouraged people across the world to try vegan for January, and Aldi has got you covered with everything you need. There’s no need to miss out on your everyday favourites with Aldi’s range of Vegan delights.

On sale 3rd January:

Vitamin B12 Gummies €3.99 each – Strawberry flavoured B12 chewable vitamins. Ideal for vegans and vegetarians. Helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Cauliflower Rice €2.49/200g – Choose from Cauliflower Rice or Broccoli Rice.

Rice Noodles €0.89/200g – Choose from Folded Brown Rice Noodles, Folded White Rice Noodles or Vermicelli White Rice Noodles.

Vidal Vegan Marshmallows €1.26/150g – Vegan and gluten free.

Crazy Jack Organic €0.49/40g – Choose from Apricots or Raisins.

Nutritional Yeast €3.49/125g – Marigold’s glorious Engevita yeast flakes with added B12 provide a rich source of B vitamins and minerals. Delicious mixed into water, milk, fruit/vegetable juices or sprinkled on soups, stews, casseroles and pasta to enhance their flavour. Gluten free and vegan friendly.

Bramwells Jackfruit 99c/400g- in water.

Vegan Mayonnaise €1.25 per 250g/265g – Choose from Vegan Mayo or Peri Peri Vegan Mayo. On sale 3rd January.

Vegan Pesto €1.39/190g – Choose from Red or Green Pesto.

Plant Menu Vegan Cheese Tortilla Chips €0.99/160g- Cheese flavour tortilla chips that are completely vegan friendly.

Mori-Nu Tofu €1.49/349g – Mori-Nu Silken Tofu, has a smooth and creamy texture, unlike other tofu. It is also shelf-stable not needing refrigeration for up to 1 year. No preservatives.

Organic Coconut Flour/Sugar €1.69 per 300g/250g – Choose from Organic Coconut Flour or Organic Coconut Sugar.

Vegan Salad Dressing €1.45/250ml – Choose from Vegan Caesar, Vegan Agave and Mustard or Vegan Blue Cheese.

Loma Linda Pouches €2.69/284g – Choose from Thai Red Curry, Spicy Pad Thai or Chipotle Bowl. On sale 7th January.

Great value Vegan products on sale in Aldi everyday:

Pea Snacks €0.67/21g – Choose from Sweet Chilli or Salt & Vinegar

Acti-Leaf Soya Drink €0.75/1 litre – Unsweetened

Seed Mix/Sunflower Seeds €0.79/250g

Penne Pasta €0.89/1kg

Plant Menu Vegan Sausage Rolls €1.49 per 360g/400g

Easy Cook Brown Rice €1.15/1kg

Houmous Dip Selections €0.99/180g – Choose from Classic or Flavoured

Peanut Butter €1.09/340g – Choose from Smooth or Crunchy

Chia Seeds €1.39/200g – Choose from Whole or Milled

Plant Menu Vegetable/Spicy Bean Burgers €1.69/454g

Specially Selected Pasta Sauces €1.69/350g – Choose from Classic Bolognese, Tomato & Chilli, Tomato & Basil or Sundried Tomato

Almonds/Cashew Nuts €1.99/200g – Peel and reseal

The Deli Veggie Burgers €1.99/230g – Choose from Sweet Potato / Beetroot / Mushroom (New for 2021)

Tasty Curry Pot €1.99/325g – Vegetable Curry

The Deli Falafel €1.99/200g – Choose from Mediterranean Style, Moroccan Style or Sweet Potato Pakora

The Deli Beetroot Falafel/Sweet Potato Pakora €1.99/200g

Happy Roots Vegan Mayonnaise €1.99 per 405g/420g – Choose from Original, Orange & Chilli or Smoky Bacon

Vegan One Pot Meals €2.29/380g – Choose from assorted variants

Why beans and pulses? Packed with protein, nutrients and vitamins, beans and pulses are a great replacement for meat and really versatile. They’re great in chilli, curries and soups – for loads more ideas visit www.aldi.ie/recipes

Chickpeas €0.29/400g (240g drained)

Mixed Beans €0.55/400g (240g drained)

Green Lentils/Black Beans €0.59/390g

Taco Beans/Red Kidney Beans/Beans in Chilli €0.69 per 395g/390g

Add a tasty beverage to your vegan meal with these amazing vegan wines!

Côtes du Rhône Villages €7.12/75cl- This complex red wine is made from grapes grown in some of Rhône Valley's most premium vineyards. It shows attractive fruity aromas of raspberry and blackberry with spicy notes and a long finish. A classic blend of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre, Cinsault and Carignan, this wine will be a great partner to steak, ratatouille or casseroles.

Castellore Italian Sangiovese Romagna €7.36/75cl- This intense Italian Sangiovese Romagna DOC is ruby red in colour that has rich, red fruit aromas, complemented with rich hints of spiced flavours.

Specially Selected Muscadet Sevre et Maine Sur Lie €7.86.75cl- This fresh and creamy wine has a unique texture, that comes from the wine being kept Sur Lie – or ‘on the lees’. Melon B grapes provide ripe fruit flavours, perfectly complemented by fresh citrusy lime notes.

Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec €7.86/75cl- Bright and intense ruby-red wine with youthful purple tints and aromas of fresh fruits – a result of the high altitude vineyard plots. Plum and blackberry flavours are overlain with subtle violet notes to give a premium wine with great structure and a long and intensely fruit finish.