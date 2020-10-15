Aldi are selling a Foreo Face Cleanser dupe for less than €10

Brace yourselves! Aldi have just announced that they’re going to be selling a Silicone Facial Cleanser, resembling the luxury Foreo ones which retail online for approximately €200.

The only difference is that these Aldi versions are going on sale for a fraction of that price, at only €9.82 each!

If you were thinking about treating yourself to a luxury pamper session, then this is just the product for you. Aldi’s Silicone Facial Cleanser is said to take your beauty regime to the next level and restore your youthful glow.

It includes 14 intensity levels, it’s water-resistant and has a USB charging cord. Users can also choose from three settings, normal, sensitive or combination skin cleanser.

However, if you’ve never used one before, these little gadgets can be a tad intimidating. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use your Silicone Facial Cleanser.

Apply Cleanser –Dampen your face, then wet and apply product to the Facial Cleanser. Cleanse – Move the Facial Cleanser in circular motions over your face with high or low frequency. Rinse – Dry your face and complete your usual skincare routine.

It really is as simple as that.

Available in three gorgeous colours, it comes in a baby blue, a pastel pink and a vibrant red.

If you’re looking for that perfect little gift or stocking filler for your sister, friend, daughter or mum, then the Silicone Facial Cleanser would be absolutely perfect.

You can expect this luxury dupe to hit 144 of Aldi’s stores nationwide from Sunday, October 25.