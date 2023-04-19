AJ Odudu hints she could be the host of Big Brother revival

AJ Odudu has been teasing that she might be landing a new gig soon!

Earlier today, the TV presenter appeared on morning chat show Lorraine to promote her new Channel 4 series The Big Interiors Battle.

During their conversation, host Lorraine Kelly brought up the fact that the 35-year-old has had a lot of rumours swirling around her recently.

“Your name is in the ring for a lot of things. We’ve heard about It Takes Two, Big Brother, all of these things,” Lorraine explained. “It wasn’t always like that though, AJ, was it?”

Credit: ITV

AJ responded by detailing her delight at all the excitement, and gave a subtle hint that she could take over as Big Brother’s host.

“I’ve been in London now for 15 years, and it’s so amazing to not only have shows like The Big Interiors Battle and all of the incredible stuff that I’ve been working on earlier this year and previously, but yeah, to have my name tipped for anything is just absolutely incredible!” she exclaimed.

Big Brother first began in 2000, and the public edition of the programme last aired in 2018 on Channel 5.

The revival of the show was first confirmed in August of last year, in an advertisement during the Love Island final.

Big Brother was originally slated to air in March. Unfortunately, the programme was delayed due to ITV’s busy season at the start of 2023, with reality favourite Love Island returning and the upcoming premiere of I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

It is believed that Big Brother will now air in the autumn, after this summer’s series of Love Island but before the new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November.

Previous hosts such as Emma Willis, Rylan and Davina McCall have already denied speculation that they could return to the presenting gig. However, one of them has given AJ their support to take over!

Speaking to the Radio Times in October of last year, Emma Willis noted that the former Strictly contestant would be a perfect fit. “AJ Odudu would absolutely knock it out of the park," the 47-year-old exclaimed.

We can’t wait to find out who gets the top job!