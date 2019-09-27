Airline shows passengers where babies are so you can avoid them

Japan Airlines has introduced a tool that shows passengers where babies are sitting before they book their seat on a flight. Passengers can now ensure that they are not sitting near a baby, especially for long flights.

The airline shared: “Passengers travelling with children between eight days and two years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen. This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.”

Image: Rahat Ahmed

However, this tool has been met with mixed responses, with many parents stressing that it makes them feel like a hindrance.

We understand that flying with kids must be a nightmare, we can barely get ourselves through security with ease never mind a toddler.

However, many people have said this service is a huge help because sitting beside a crying baby is never fun.

Others expressed their outrage on Twitter:

“Babies are not capable developmentally to “plan” crying or screaming,” said one woman.

Another user added, “They are babies as we all once were. We need to learn tolerance or will soon start needing a map of seat locations for mouth breathers, droolers, farters, drunks, and perhaps a lot more things in life. What ever happened to life's surprises?”

What do you make of this new tool? Should other airlines introduce it or are people being far too fussy about where they sit on planes?