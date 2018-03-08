Ah, go on! There’s a Father Ted Quiz happening in Dublin this month

It's back! Like all good things that come in threes, the annual Holy Thursday Father Ted Quiz and Lovely Girls Competition, in association with Apache Pizza, is back for it's third year!

So go on, go on, go on…grab your friends, your colleagues, your boyfriend, your granny and your cat, and pop along to DTwo on Thursday March 29th.

The night will be hosted by the one and only Patrick McDonnell, aka Eoin McLove, who will be sure to make a holy show of you if you’re not down with this sort of thing.

The quiz will feature themed rounds based on trivia from the show as well as a brief interlude for our fabulous equal opportunities Lovely Girls Competition.

A competition we have every intention of entering, and winning tbh.

There will be prizes galore for the best dressed priest, nun or hairy baby. It'll be mad Ted.

To get your gorgeous tickets for this event, which is run by the wonderful humans at Green Shoes events, click here.