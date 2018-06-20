Aggressive drunk? Science says you should stay away from spirits

Find yourself getting a bit narky after a few too many G&Ts?

Well, according to science, you're not the only one.

In fact, new research has shown that spirits are the most likely alcohol type to spark a feelings of aggression with 30 per cent of people agreeing that these type of drinks provoke negative behaviour.

Results from the world's largest online survey of legal and illicit drug and alcohol use revealed that just 20 per cent of participants associated spirits such as vodka, gin and rum with a feeling of calm and relaxation.

Meanwhile, red wine (53 per cent) and beer (50 per cent) were found to be the most relaxing alcoholic drinks.

However, it's not all bad news for spirit-lovers.

The study also found that spirits were more likely to promote some positive feelings when compared to beer and wine, with four out 10 admitting they felt sexier after a few vodka and whites.

“Understanding emotions associated with alcohol consumption is imperative to addressing alcohol misuse, providing insight into what emotions influence drink choice between different groups in the population,” the study concluded.

So, the next time you're looking for a quiet night in, skip the gin and head straight for the vino instead.