Adele reveals the self-help book that helped transform her life

Adele has shared the title of the self-help book that has helped shape her life in a positive and empowering way. The Water Under The Bridge singer couldn’t help but gush about her recent read over on Instagram this week.

The Chasing Pavements singer praised Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle for helping her see that life isn’t about being stressed and confused.

She wrote, “If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time.

“Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!” the Grammy winner wrote.

“A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!”

The singer confessed, “I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon.”

Glennon Doyle’s Untamed is all about finding the voice of longing inside each woman. ‘We strive so mightily to be good: good partners, daughters, mothers, employees, and friends. We hope all this striving will make us feel alive. Instead, it leaves us feeling weary, stuck, overwhelmed, and underwhelmed. We look at our lives and wonder: Wasn't it all supposed to be more beautiful than this? We quickly silence that question, telling ourselves to be grateful, hiding our discontent–even from ourselves.’

