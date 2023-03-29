Adele admits struggles with alcohol during Covid lockdowns

Adele has been opening up about her relationship with alcohol.

The Easy On Me singer has been performing a weekly residency in Las Vegas for the past few months, interacting with thousands of fans during that time.

The 34-year-old has now been taking the opportunity to share her experiences with alcohol and sobriety.

According to the Daily Star, she opened up to her audience during her concert last Saturday night, March 25.

“I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown, it was 11am and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were,” she recalled.

“I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically,” she explained, referring to her most recent record, 30.

However, the mum-of-one confirmed that she eventually went sober. “I stopped drinking. That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she noted.

The Grammy-award winner also expressed how she has been battling with anxiety throughout her career.

“I feel so safe in here. My life is tiny,” Adele said, according to The Sun. “It is like the bigger my career has got, the more scared and ­anxious I have become,” she admitted.

Adele also revealed that her Las Vegas concerts have “brought me back to life,” before adding: “I don’t get anxious with these shows. It has been the best four months of my career.”

As a result, Adele delighted her fans by announcing that she would be extending her Las Vegas residency until later this year.

“Playing to four thousand people for 34 nights is not enough. And I know it's not enough, so I am coming back,” she teased, gaining a huge response from the audience.

The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker also confirmed that the concert will soon be recorded for international fans to watch. “And after a few weeks in June I'm going to film it and I'm going to release it to make sure that anyone that wants to see it can see the show,” Adele promised. “And then I'll be back from August until the end of fall.”

We can’t wait to see more from her!

Feature photo credit: Raven B. Varona