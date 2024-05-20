Adele admits her hopes to fall pregnant with a daughter in future

Adele has revealed her hopes to expand her family!

The Rolling In The Deep singer is already a mum-of-one to her 11-year-old son Angelo. Adele welcomed him back in 2012, alongside her then-husband Simon Konecki.

However, over a decade after becoming a mum for the first time. Adele has now hinted that she would like to add another addition to her brood.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old returned to Las Vegas to continue the final shows of her Weekends With Adele residency. Adele previously announced in March that she needed to take a break due to illness, meaning that her residency will now conclude in November.

During her concert at Caesars Palace on Friday evening (May 17), the Grammy award winner chose to open up about her family plans with her partner, sports agent Rich Paul.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” Adele teased to the crowd, before going on to explain her reasons why.

“I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?” she joked further.

Hinting further at a possible expansion to her family, Adele concluded: “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

Last December, Adele gave a rare glimpse into her pregnancy with Angelo. During a speech delivered at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala. she noted that many considered her pregnancy as “career suicide.”

“However, always one to go against the grain, it was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful,” Adele stated at the time.