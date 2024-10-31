Adam Thomas admits he has ‘unbearable pain’ amid health struggles

Adam Thomas had admitted that he is in “pretty unbearable pain”, as he continues his battle with arthritis.

Ahead of his stint on Strictly Come Dancing last August, Adam announced that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Since then, the Waterloo Road actor has remained honest with his followers about his journey with arthritis, including his struggles with finding medication that works for him.

Now, one year on from his diagnosis, Adam has detailed that he is finding it extremely difficult to manage his pain.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of himself.

“The pain is pretty unbearable at the moment, it’s as if my whole body is seizing up!! The pain was bad before, but it’s a lot worse now,” Adam began.

“Now I wish I never came off the methotrexate because I would take that pain to this every day of the week!! I’ve just started my new medication today which takes 12 weeks to take effect and even then it might not work so I’m not too sure what I can do to ease the pain until then?? I’ve had my steroid injections and it literally lasted a week….” the father-of-two penned.

“Going to check in at the hospital tomorrow to see what pain relief I can get, because I can't carry on like this!! I couldn’t even get dressed this morning on my own, couldn’t drive to work, I mean I can barely walk and my wrists and fingers feel like they’re broken. That's no exaggeration! I wouldn’t have got out of bed today if it wasn’t for work,” Adam confessed.

“It got better throughout the day with a s**t load of painkillers! But wow… these last few days have been scary. Had a little cry to myself today it can just really get on top of you!! I’m not saying this for a sob story or for sympathy, just trying to bring awareness to this disease,” he wrote.

“I’m lucky I have a great support system and not many do so to anyone who is going through the same thing and is alone! I see you, I feel you!! It’s going to get better don’t give up,” Adam concluded.