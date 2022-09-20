Adam Levine breaks silence on cheating rumours: ‘I used poor judgement’

Adam Levine has broken his silence after he was publicly accused of cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, who he has been married to since 2014.

A TikTok video made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh went viral after she shared screenshots of private messages between her and Adam, accusing him of cheating on his wife with her for about a year.

Now, the Maroon 5 singer has responded to the claims, taking to his Instagram Stories to set everything straight. He wrote, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner”.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family”.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again”.

He closed off the statement by adding, “I take full responsibility. We will get through this. And we will get through it together”.

When talking about how the affair started in her TikTok video, Sumner said, “At the time, I was young, I was naive and quite frankly I feel exploited.. So I was definitely easily manipulated”.

She revealed that they had stopped talking for months after their year-long affair but Levine got back in touch with her to ask if she would mind if he named his new baby after her. Sharing screenshots of an Instagram DM, the text read, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious”.

The Instagram model added that she didn’t want to deal with the situation publicly but after she showed her friends the screenshots, one tried to sell the story to a tabloid, so Sumner wanted to address it herself.

Adam and Behati share two children together- six-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace. The 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child.