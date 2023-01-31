Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo ‘welcome third child into the world’

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are reportedly parents-of-three!

The Maroon 5 band member and former Victoria’s Secret model have welcomed their third child into the world according to many reports.

While the couple have not confirmed the news themselves, one source told People that the couple welcomed the birth of their third child, while another shared an insight into how the family is doing after their bundle of joy arrived.

The insider explained, “[Adam and Behati] were very focused on special family time before the new baby arrived”.

“After the drama in the fall, Adam has really tried to just focus on his family. He was very embarrassed and remorseful”.

They continued, “She and Adam are doing great. They are excited about the new baby”, before adding that the couple’s daughters were excited for their new sibling to be born. “The girls are great with the baby”.

The pair revealed they were expecting their third child together in September of last year and Prinsloo has been sharing glimpses of pregnancy life by posting snaps of her blossoming baby bump to her 8.7M Instagram followers.

43-year-old Levine was accused of cheating on his 34-year-old pregnant wife last autumn after a video leaking private messages went viral.

The Payphone singer addressed the rumours at the time saying, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family”.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world…I take full responsibility. We will get through this. And we will get through it together”.

Adam and Behati are already parents to two daughters- six-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace. The couple have been together since May 2012 and went on to tie the knot with a secret ceremony in July 2014.