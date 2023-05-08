Adam Collard speaks out about ‘game’ he played to stay in villa

Adam Collard has spoken out about his time in the Love Island villa and the ‘game’ he played in order to stay on the show.

Adam originally appeared on Love Island in 2018 and then returned in 2022 where he coupled up with Paige Thorne, before their relationship came to an end in October.

Speaking to MailOnline, Adam revealed he chose who he coupled up with as part of a ‘game plan’ so he could stay in the villa for as long as possible.

He admitted, “The thing with Love Island is I'm the only one who is willing to admit it, I would completely choose the right person to stay on the show”.

“That's why I got back on the show in my eyes, they realised I didn't care about anything. We all know the game. It was really hard for me the second time because I could see through everything, it is unbelievable how clear it is the second time”.

“It messes with your head, you almost convince yourself you like these people and then once you see the light and get back home you realise you aren't a perfect match”.

Adam then opened up about why he thinks people join the dating show now, and addressed the new rule that meant contestants’ social media accounts couldn’t be used while they were in the villa, meaning they may not get as much of a following online.

“I don't know if I would have said yes the second time if they had said that to me because what is the point”.

“I don't feel sorry for anyone who puts themselves in that situation. Unless you are from one of the early series, the first three series you could come off and have a normalish life but now everyone is going on to strive to be a Molly-Mae”.

Collard continued, “If you stay on there for more than two weeks you are going to be in the public eye, you are going to get trolled, you've got to take the rough with the smooth. You have to be thick skinned because it is horrendous”.

“You are getting a few followers, if you have a business like me it's going to help amplify that and that put you in a better situation and there's going to be loads of really good opportunities afterwards”.

The reality TV star closed off by adding, “So yes, everyone comes on and says I am here to find love and that, yes you kind of are and obviously that is unreal but nobody is daft”.