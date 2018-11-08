Zoe Kravitz had a ‘really awkward phase’ – so there’s hope for us all

Zoe Kravitz is an absolute babe and a half, so we were surprised to learn that she went through a blooming stage.

We thank puberty every day for the transformation it has given us from awkward teen to acceptable adult.

But lucky enough, when we did go through that mortifying period, our dad wasn't bringing home supermodels – Zoe, however, wasn't so lucky.

She told Elle magazine that she went through a "really awkward phase", which wasn't helped by her singer dad, Lenny Kravitz, coming home with supermodels.

The 29-year-old said: “I was short and brown, surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blonde hair."

“And my dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima" – goodbye, self-confidence at age 16.

The Big Little Lies actress said she "felt like a freak" growing up because her hair was different from her classmates in the private school she was attending, in Miami.

“Little kids would come up and say, ‘Can I feel your hair?’" she told the publication.

“The things that made me different were the things I didn’t like about myself; I wanted to straighten my hair, remind people that I was half white."

Zoe is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz and has since overcome her insecurities.

Reflecting on that period of her life, she said she was glad she went through it.

"I didn’t have beauty as a crutch, and I’m thankful for that because I had to develop my personality,” she explained – preach it gal.

So there's hope for all of us, and we should embrace our differences and love them for making us who we are.