Actress Rumer Willis announces birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Rumer Willis and her partner Derek as they have welcomed the birth of their first child.

The good news means Die Hard star Bruce Willis and his former wife Demi Moore have become grandparents for the first time.

Rumer announced the birth of her baby girl and revealed her unique name to her 1M Instagram followers.

Posting an adorable photo of her little one fast asleep, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star described her newborn as “pure magic”.

She penned, “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th”.

“You are more than we ever dreamed of”, the 34-year-old added.

Many loved ones and fans headed to the comments to congratulate Rumer and Derek on their new addition.

Rumer’s mum, Ghost star Demi Moore, wrote, “Pure love for this little birdie”.

Tallulah Willis, Rumer’s younger sister sweetly said, “Hi my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. I'll love you every moment of every day! You're kooky aunts are obsessed with you”.

Emma Hemming Willis, Bruce’s current wife, also commented to add, “Omg we love her so so much”.

The wonderful news of Louetta’s birth brings joy to the family after a difficult few months due to Bruce’s declining health.

Towards the beginning of last year, Willis’ family revealed he would be stepping away from acting due to his diagnosis with Aphasia, a condition that affects his language and speech.

In February of this year, Bruce’s family shared an update on his health to explain that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Rumer is Bruce and Demi’s eldest child. The former couple are also proud parents to 31-year-old Scout and 29-year-old Tallulah.

Bruce went on to have two children with his current wife Emma- 11-year-old Mabel and eight-year-old Evelyn.

The blended family often spend time together during holidays and to celebrate special occasions, most recently to mark Bruce’s 68th birthday.