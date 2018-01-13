Actress regrets role in Woody Allen film and donates wage to #TimesUp

2008 was a defining year in the career of British-American actress, Rebecca Hall.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and while she didn't take home the award, the nod opened many doors for her within the film industry.

As a result, Rebecca, who has subsequently starred in The Town, Frost / Nixon and The BFG, has always felt indebted to Mr Allen, which is one of the reasons she agreed to play a role in his latest movie, A Rainy Day in New York.

However, the accusations of sexual abuse which have been levelled at the director by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, in recent decades have caused Rebecca to re-think both her working relationship with Allen, and her participation in the movie.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram, the pregnant actress admitted she regretted her decision to work with Allen, and after considerable soul searching acknowledged that her choice to do so indirectly silenced women who have been the victims of sexual violence.

"The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day, "she began.

"When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened."

Rebecca explains that her attempts to reconcile her career trajectory with the suffering of other women was hugely painful, and she hopes that by donating her wage from A Rainy Day in New York to the #TimesUp campaign, she can go someway towards rectifying the matter.

"After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed."

"That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. "

"It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup

Rebecca's followers, some of whom have been victims of sexual abuse. have praised her candour and acknowledged the impact her gesture will have on the movement as a whole.