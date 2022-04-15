Actress Olivia Munn opens up about her ‘hair falling out in clumps’

Olivia Munn, known for her roles in X-Men Apocalypse, The Predator and Office Christmas Party has opened up about a very relatable side to postpartum life.

The 41-year-old has opened up about her hair loss since giving birth to baby Malcolm in November 2021.

Munn, wife of American stand-up comedian, John Mulaney, posted a selfie and a photo of her and her son to Instagram with the capiton, “Swipe for my…” followed by a blue heart emoji.

A follower of the actress jokingly commented, “Can I just have your hair for one day please”, to which Olivia replied, “Ummm it’s falling out in clumps post partum. I’ll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition”.

The Instagram user that asked the question replied back to the star, “Well you are one stunning mummy”.

Other fans took to the comments to write their own messages. One user said, “Both so beautiful- Malcolm is soooo precious, he always puts a smile on my face. Thank you for sharing”.

While another fan penned, “You are made to be a mama. Beautiful”.

In the past, Munn has been very open and honest about her pregnancy and postpartum journey.

She posted a video telling her 2.8M followers that she had a low milk supply and was trying many different methods to try and get her milk supply up, after countless tries she told her fellow mum followers, "Everyone's bodies work differently and we shouldn't beat ourselves up about it".