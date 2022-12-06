Actress Kirstie Alley has passed away after battling cancer

Kirstie Alley has sadly passed away at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer.

The actress was best known for her roles in the American sitcom Cheers, as well as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, It Takes Two and Look Who’s Talking alongside John Travolta.

Kirstie also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018 and finished as runner-up in the series.

The sad news was announced in the early hours of this morning with a heartbreaking statement released by her children on her Instagram account.

They shared a photo of Kirstie posing on a bike and wrote, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered”.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother”.

They continued, “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care”.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did”.

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker”.

Tributes have been pouring in online for the two-time Emmy award-winning actress.

Her Look Who’s Talking co-star, John Travolta, shared photos of them in their younger years and wrote, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again”.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared on Scream Queens with the actress, posted a picture of them on set and penned, “I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life”.

“She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news”.