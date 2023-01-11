Actress Hilary Swank opens up about having twins at 48

P.S. I Love You star Hilary Swank has opened up about expecting twins 48 years old and revealed she ‘always knew’ she would have twins one day.

Hilary attended the Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday, January 10 and spoke with Access Hollywood about her pregnancy so far.

“I’m feeling great. I'm feeling I'm at a good point in my pregnancy. It's not too much yet. So, feeling blessed to be here. I'm blessed on so many levels”.

Swank then revealed that she always thought she would have twins. “Since I was a little girl, I was like, ‘I’m going to have twins someday.’ I don’t know, I just always said that”.

“My grandmother’s a twin, and my husband’s grandmother’s a twin, so it runs in the family, but I always felt like I would. I didn’t know I was going to do it at 48, but here we are”.

She went on to speak about finding out the babies' genders and choosing names for them. “Well, we’re not finding out the gender until they pop out, so we have to have a couple names each… I have three months to think on that”.

“It’s so beautiful to be pregnant. Women are like superheroes, what our bodies are capable of doing, I’m just in such awe of all women and this whole process”.

Hilary continued, “I love that our bodies are capable of doing this. I’m just in complete awe, that’s the only word I have. Everyday I’m just like, ‘Amazing what your body’s doing, to bring life into the world’”.

The Million Dollar Baby star stunned on the red carpet as she wore a forest green gown with black bows on the shoulders that had a ribbon draping onto the floor. Her hair was slicked back into an elegant bun and accessories included green dangly earrings.

Hilary attended the award show with her husband, Philip Schneider, who she married in August 2018.

The couple shared the exciting news that they’re expecting twins back in October when Hilary spoke on Good Morning America.