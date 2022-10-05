P.S. I Love You’s Hilary Swank announces she’s pregnant with twins

Double congratulations are in order for P.S. I Love You star Hilary Swank as she announces that she is pregnant with twins!

Hilary shared the wonderful news that her and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting when she was speaking on Good Morning America earlier today.

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is that I’m gonna be a mom”. The 48-year-old then excitedly added, “And not just the one, but of two! I can’t believe it”.

The hosts of the breakfast show congratulated Hilary on her joyous announcement to which she said, “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it”.

“It’s far enough along that I can share it and I’m sharing it right now for the first time!”.

After speaking on GMA, the Freedom Writers actress spoke on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and went into more detail about her pregnancy journey so far.

“I’m feeling great right now, even with the time, you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyes with that. But I’m feeling good right now”.

The Million Dollar Baby actress then revealed that her crew members for her TV show Alaska Daily, didn’t suspect she was pregnant before the announcement, even though she had a close-call in the wardrobe department!

“My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day.. Cut [my jeans] open and then I put a jacket that wasn’t in continuity. And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity’”.

“I said, ‘Oh, I think it works’. ‘It doesn’t’. ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work’”.

Swank then added that twins run in her and her husband’s family, saying, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable”. The pair tied the knot in California in August 2018.