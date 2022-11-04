Actress Gemma Arterton confirms she is expecting her first child

Gemma Arterton has confirmed that she is going to be a mum!

The 36-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, Irish actor and Peaky Blinders star Rory Keenan.

The actress, who starred as a Bond Girl in the 2008 film Quantum of Solace, officially revealed her pregnancy last night as she attended the Raindance Film Festival awards in London.

Gemma looked gorgeous on the red carpet, wearing a stunning floor-length black dress, paired with chained gold jewellery. She lovingly cradled her bump as she posed for the cameras.

As Gemma is not on social media and lives a fairly private life, it is not yet known how far along she is in her pregnancy, or when she is due to give birth.

Gemma first met her husband Rory in 2017, while they were both performing together in the play St Joan by George Bernard Shaw, in the West End.

The pair tied the knot in a low-key, private ceremony in 2019 in County Wicklow, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

In 2013, Gemma openly discussed the idea of having children, and noted that she wasn’t ready yet to commit to mum life. "I don't think you can ever plan the right exact time,” she mused. “Look at the Oscars and pregnant women. You always see actresses winning Oscars when they're pregnant – Natalie Portman, Kate Winslet, Rachel Weisz, Reese Witherspoon.”

"It says, 'I've done it. I've done that role that's going to set me up for life’,” she argued. “I don't feel ready for kids because I want to know that I can come back and still be valuable to the industry.”

"And that's only going to happen when I feel a little bit more accomplished,” Gemma went on to explain. “Or at least when I've accomplished something of which I'm proud."

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!