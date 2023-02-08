Actress Gemma Arterton announces birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Gemma Arterton and her husband Rory Keenan as the pair have welcomed their first child into the world together.

Gemma announced the exciting news this morning when speaking on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, revealing that she had a baby boy.

After Zoe congratulated her on the newest member of her family, the Quantum of Solace Bond girl confirmed, “Yes, I just had a baby. We are very, very happy”.

Arterton, who keeps her life very private and away from social media, then shared that her bundle of joy made his appearance into the world before Christmas. “He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf”.

Gemma revealed she was expecting her first child back in November when she attended the Raindance Film Festival awards in London.

The Tamara Drewe star stunned on the red carpet as she wore a floor-length black gown that hugged her blossoming baby bump. When posing for pictures, the 37-year-old highlighted her bump by lovingly cradling it.

Gemma and her Peaky Blinders star husband, Rory, first met when they both performed together in the play St. Joan by George Bernard Shaw in the West End in 2017.

The couple then went on to tie the knot in a private ceremony in County Wicklow in September 2019.

When speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, Gemma was unsure about having children and how becoming a mum would affect her life and career.

She explained, “I’m a neurotic person and a worrier anyway, and I think, ‘Oh God, when I have kids am I still going to be able to do all this?’. When we were kids my mum and my grandmother didn’t work, and I think that made them sad. That has influenced me”.

We wish Gemma and Rory all the best as they embark on this new journey together as a family-of-three!