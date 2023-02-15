Actor Marc Anthony reveals he & his wife are expecting

Congratulations are in order for Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira as the couple have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The In The Heights actor shared the news on Valentine’s Day in a joint Instagram post with his model wife by posting a snap of Nadia’s blossoming baby bump with their hands placed on top.

In the caption of the sweet post they wrote, “Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!”. Before adding, “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas”, in Spanish which translates to, “Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their exciting announcement including David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Romeo, and singer Prince Royce, who both left red heart emojis under the post.

The wonderful news comes just over two weeks after the happy couple tied the knot in Miami at the end of January.

The lavish celebration took place in the Perez Art Museum Miami and celebrity guests included David Beckham and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

54-year-old Marc and 23-year-old model Nadia, who was crowned Miss Paraguay in 2021, first met through a mutual friend and went on to announce their engagement in May 2022.

This baby will be Anthony's seventh child and Nadia’s first. The You Sang To Me singer is already dad to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max whom he shares with Jennifer Lopez.

He also has two children with Dayanara Torres- 22-year-old Cristian Marcus and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz. As well as 28-year-old Ariana and 27-year-old Chase with Debbie Rosado.