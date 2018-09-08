Activist shares emotive Instagram for spinal cord injury awareness

Scrolling through Jordan Bone's Instagram, her lust for life is palpable.

The blonde beauty uses her Instagram platform to showcase her unreal outfits and flawless makeup with her 147,000 followers.

The difference is, Jordan is also creating visibly for people with spinal cord injuries.

Posting a stunning snap of herself lounging in bed, the author wrote: 'September is SPINAL CORD INJURY AWARENESS Month & I feel it is my duty to share my thoughts with you. Firstly, anyone can suffer an SCI…I was a healthy, fit, fifteen year old yet I couldn’t control the fact that the car I was in crashed snapping my neck.'

She continued: 'You could be walking around one minute & the next trip and fall wrong resulting in paralysis. Therefore, I want to just say please appreciate what you’ve got, the little things mean more than you’ll ever know.'

'I want to take this down another road…just because I am paralysed doesn’t make me any less of a woman so posting photos like this actually empower me. You would find it hard to believe I once wouldn’t let people take my photo & hated my appearance…I’ve learnt to embrace who I am.'

'Paralysed people are just like you but with lots of other struggles, we have a voice, we have dreams & desires. Life can be hard but life DOESN’T stop because of this injury. I have such a lust for life.'

'Our bodies have been through so much yet carry on and help us experience this beautifully bizarre thing called life…we are all more than just our physical body. We are a soul.

While Jordan preaches positivity on all of her platforms, this post is particularly poignant.