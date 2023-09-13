Achieve that super-sleek smooth look with OGX’s Frizz-Free+ Keratin Smoothing Oil collection

Ultra sleek hair is taking 2023 by storm and you can join the movement. Introducing the OGX Keratin Smoothing Oil NEW Collection, with 5-in-1 benefits to help fight frizz and promote long lasting shine!

Experience all day frizz control and added shine with OGX’s Frizz-free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Collection. A unique blend of Keratin, Argan Oil and Ceramide, the sulphate-free OGX Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo and Conditioner combination will leave your hair 60% stronger after just a couple of washes.

The OGX Frizz-Free+ Keratin Smoothing Oil Collection offers a salon quality, pH balanced blend with sulphate free surfactants to gently cleanse and help revitalise your hair, leaving you with that premium look and feel. Unlock the 5-in-1 benefits of this multitasking formulation, where you can expect less frizz, added strength, more flexibility, added shine and protection against humidity. It’s no wonder 9 out of 10 hairdressers recommend OGX haircare.

If that wasn’t enough, it’s also got a tropical fragrance to take you to paradise. The perfect combination of tropical orange, exotic pineapple and golden amber gives your hair a fruity fresh blast with every swish!

OGX Haircare shampoos and conditioners are available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and pharmacies nationwide.

OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo €9.89 RRP

OGX Frizz -Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Conditioner €9.89 RRP

*Tested by 113 UK hairdressers 2021. OGX pH Balanced haircare