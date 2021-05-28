Achieve that summer glow with this new makeup range from Catrice

If you’re as makeup obsessed as we are, then you’ll understand that there are few things in life more exciting than a fresh makeup bag full of brand new products, which are all perfectly formulated to accomplish that effortlessly natural summer glow.

That’s where Catrice Cosmetics comes in. The new Catrice Spring/Summer 2021 collection is over 90% vegan and has all you need for a seasonal overhaul of your makeup bag including innovative formulas, fresh colours and exciting textures.

The collection welcomes new beauty routines, responds to the growing desire for peace of mind – even in the bathroom – and lets us stay true to ourselves in terms of self-care and authenticity. The range focuses on five new beauty trends: Safe Beauty, New Routines, Authenticate Me, Self-Care and last but not least, Redefinition of Beauty.

SAFE BEAUTY stands for safety and transparency in terms of ingredients, skin-compatibility and the environment. At the same time, the products impress with their top performance. One of their new products which falls under this heading, is their new vegan Lift Up Volume and Lift Up Mascara (€5.50), which is available as regular and waterproof, or their Ultimate Stay Waterfresh Lip Tints (€4.50) available in four shades of red, orange and pink. The nourishing and staining texture provides moisture, dries quickly and won't transfer. This makes the Lip Tint a perfect companion – even under a mask.

Meanwhile, NEW ROUTINES are made for all skincare lovers: Highly effective serums such as their Youth Boost Serum (€7.90), Pore Minimising Serum (€6.80), Sensitive Moisturising Serum Milk (€6.80), Glow Booster Serum (€6.80), Energy Boost Serum (€6.80) and Hydro De-Puffing Eye Serum (4.95), as well as their toners and treatments effectively care for the skin and create a perfect base for make-up.

AUTHENTICATE ME means being authentic, natural and just "me" — with pride! Because we are great just the way we are – and have the courage to stand up for ourselves (and others!). Make-up can inspire and help to emphasise our unique and natural beauty. Products from this trend can be used to create a subtle "no make-up" look, using muted colours, nude tones and pleasantly light textures and transparency to enhance our most beautiful characteristics without hiding or concealing them. Some of the products from this category include the Powerful 5 Liquid Lip Balms (€4.50), the True Skin Hydrating Foundation (€7.90), the Cheek-Lover Oil Infused Blush (€4.50) and many others.

The trend SELF-CARE is all about well-being. With a selection of pampering beauty products, it is easier than ever to focus on your own needs.

Lastly, we have the REDEFINITION OF BEAUTY. Perfection and authenticity are the contrasting couple that the current trend looks are all about. Both "flawless" and natural make-up styles make a statement – and depending on the mood or occasion, your personal favourite look can vary. The products for this trend are suitable for a wide range of uses and produce results that are both minimalist as well as intense and expressive. Some of which include the Long-Lasting Brow Definer Brush Pen (€3.95), the More Than Glow Highlighter (€4.50) and the Catrice Iconails Gel Lacquers (€2.95).

Also, the brand has always been and will always be 100% cruelty-free (all of our products are PETA approved) and offer the same high-quality and strong performance as premium brands but at a fraction of the price – Make up for Pros. Prices for Everyone.

The collection is available in Penneys stores and pharmacies across the country, so pop in and check it out for yourself!