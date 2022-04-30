Achieve beachy waves this summer with this new 3-in-1 waver.

Cool, effortless and über versatile, wavy laissez-faire locks are the beauty pro’s go-to style this season, and Irish owned haircare brand Voduz’s latest release will make achieving this Summer’s hottest hair trend as easy as 1,2,3 – thanks to their 3-in-1 Waver – Spectrum.

Unlike anything currently on the market, the new Spectrum 3-in-1 Waver, RRP €149, not only provides you with a professional-grade hair tool but also allows for complete customisability thanks to its 3, uniquely sized Tourmaline Ceramic Barrels.

No matter if you’re rocking a shaggy bob, shoulder length layers or flowing mermaid length, the 3 uniquely sized barrels will suit each style and preference perfectly, with 13mm, 25mm and 32mm options available. The Tourmaline Ceramic Barrels evenly distribute heat across the hair, whilst sealing the cuticles, leaving you with a frizz-free, long-lasting result, allowing you to achieve beach babe hair in an instant, without even having to step on the sandy shores.

The Spectrum 3-in-1 Waver also comes equipped with a Digital LCD Temperature Display, allowing you to easily adjust the temperature settings, from 80 degrees to 230 degrees, giving you complete control. This wide range in temperature gives you the option to style your hair a lower or higher heat depending on preference, texture or condition, protecting your hair from excessive heat damage when not necessary, meaning you can safely style your tresses at home with ease.

The Voduz Spectrum 3-in-1 Waver, RRP €149, is available at www.voduzhair.com and in stockists nationwide.