The new setting powder from Bellamianta delivers on streak free tanning

Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s newest launch is here to shake up your faux glow tanning routine – introducing their new Tan Setting Powder.

Here to revolutionise your routine, leaving you with a perfectly bronzed and seamlessly, streak-free tan with the flick of a brush. The new Tan Setting Powder is designed to be used after both professional and at-home applications, drying your tan while you marinate. This game-changing essential will instantly dry any “sticky” patches – think underarms, behind the knees and crook of your elbow, preventing your tan from creasing, leaving you with silky smooth skin and a flawless, fuss-free glow, each and every time.

This Vegan and Cruelty-Free finely milled and weightless translucent powder is formulated with soft-focus, light-reflecting particles, instantly blurring imperfections and minimising the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles for effortlessly smooth skin, all the while setting your tan, allowing it to develop streak-free and last for longer. The instant drying and blurring effects mean your tan is ready to wear in an instant, allowing you to get dressed and go about your day as your glow deepens.

For a seamless application, the Tan Setting Powder is best applied using the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Kabuki Brush. Lightly dust the product across the skin after you’ve completed your tan routine, or professional spray tan, focusing on typically sticky areas like your inner elbow and back of knees. The Tan Setting Powder will ensure your glow is instantly dried, eliminating any tackiness on the skin and reducing any risk of transfer or streaking as it develops.

Designed to be used with the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s Professional Spray Tans and full at-home developing range, including the sellout Mousse, Lotion and Liquid formulas, the new Tan Setting Powder is also suitable to use with any brand of tan, and on all skin types and tones thanks to its universal, translucent shade.

The Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Tan Setting Powder, RRP €16.99 / £14.99, is available from www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide