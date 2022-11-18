Acclaimed documentary on campaigner Vicky Phelan to air on RTÉ

RTÉ have announced that they are airing the acclaimed documentary on Vicky Phelan following her tragic death earlier this week.

Vicky, known for her cervical cancer campaigning, sadly passed away on Monday at Milford Hospice in Co.Limerick.

In order to pay tribute to this amazing woman, RTÉ will be airing VICKY, on RTÉ One on Wednesday, November 23 at 9.35pm.

The documentary shows Vicky’s profound and intimate journey to expose the truth of what happened during one of Ireland’s worst health scandals in history, the cervical cancer scandal.

In 2018, the mum-of-two bravely took to the steps of The High Court to give a now-infamous address exposing this horrendous scandal.

Vicky was a victim of the cervical cancer scandal as she had undergone a routine smear test in 2011, which showed no signs of abnormalities at the time. But three years later in 2014, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

After a check-up in 2017, Vicky was told her smear test results from 2011 had been reported as a false negative following an audit carried out by CervicalCheck.

This moving documentary was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival.

It was also nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) Human Rights Award at the same festival.

VICKY was directed and produced by Sasha King. The Princess Pictures production was also produced by Bill Snodgrass, and Vicky Phelan with the support of Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland. Martina Niland and Lesley McKimm are executive producers of the documentary.

In 2019, the campaigner released a memoir called Overcoming, and won the award for An Post's Book of the Year.

VICKY will air on on Wednesday, November 23, RTÉ One at 9.35pm.