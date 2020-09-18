Hilarious Dua Lipa & James Corden’s covid dating rules video

Dating is a tricky and complicated business at the best of times, but with the coronavirus — and the virtual/socially distanced dates it's led to — dating has become a complete nightmare.

Here to drum home just how messy the whole thing has become is Dua Lipa and James Corden, with a Covid-19 dating-themed parody of the singer's hit songs "Don't Start Now" and "New Rules."

Surrounded by a troupe of masked dancers, Lipa and Corden encouraged viewers to “grab your Lysol” before heading out, with Lipa donning a glittery face mask to match her dress.

The chorus of disco-inspired anthem “Don’t Start Now” was changed to feature the PSA: “Wear a mask/Wash your hands/It’s not like you have other plans.”

The song then switched to Lipa’s 2017 single “New Rules”, with a list of guidelines for those preparing to date again.

“There’s a new third base / It’s when you get to see their lower face,” Lipa sung. “And if you hit it off / Watch out if they start to cough.”

The song then continues: “We’ve got new rules for dating / Safety is stimulating / It’s your neighbours you’re saving.”

Also, it goes without saying, but make sure you follow the government's coronavirus rules for socialising ahead of Dua Lipa's, even though she is undeniably wise.