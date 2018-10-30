Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl and her name is perfectly unique

Hilary Duff has welcomed a baby girl into the world, and she could not be happier.

The actress shared a photo of her newborn bundled up in blankets, looking cute as a button.

Her and her boyfriend Matthew Koma are smiling down at their daughter overcome with love.

They have given their little girl the cutest name – Banks Violet Bair.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” the mum said.

“She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Matthew is overwhelmed with the news, and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his baby girl.

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” he gushed.

“Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family…Cloud ten.”

The dad even died his hair pink to celebrate. How sweet!

Fans haven’t stopped leaving comments of congratulations for the happy couple.

Banks is the pair’s first child together and will be sister to Hilary’s son Luca.

We are sure the six-year-old is over the moon to have a little sibling to play with.

Congratulations to Hilary and Matthew, and we wish you all the best with your precious and growing family.