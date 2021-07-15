Abrakebabra launches new limited edition Ultimate Chilli Sauce (€2.50 from Centra & Supervalu), the ideal accompaniment to your summer barbecue or family meal this summer.

Due to popular demand, Abrakebabra has created an at-home version of its iconic Ultimate Chilli Sauce as part of its “Magic Sauces” range so you can create your favourite Abrakebabra dishes at home.

Your at-home food game just got a whole lot better! Ireland’s number one food outlet Abrakebabra, has just launched a new limited edition Ultimate Chilli Sauce, as part of their “Magic Sauces” range. Foodies across Ireland came in their droves to Abrakebabra over the years requesting the famous “Ultimate Chilli Sauce” as a topping on best-selling dishes such as kebabs, burgers, baguettes and loaded fries, and now this sauce is available to bring home so food lovers can jazz up their dishes this summer.

Abrakebabra has now made it possible for lovers of their classic dishes, to introduce their distinctive flavour into home cooking with the Magic Sauces range, which currently has three options available- “Famously Garlic Sauce”, “Legendary Taco Sauce” and now the limited edition “Ultimate Chilli Sauce”.

The new limited edition Ultimate Chilli Sauce is vegan friendly and spicy enough to lift a dish, but not enough to make you cry! Barbecue afficionados and home-cooks will appreciate the delicious tasting sauce, which went through rigorous sampling rounds to make sure the quality and taste of the sauce is the same as it is in Abrakebabra outlets.

The sauce is available to buy at Supervalu and Centra stores (RRP €2.50).