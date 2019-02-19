Abducted In Plain Sight director is planning 2 documentary SEQUELS

If you havent seen Abducted In Plain Sight yet – we recommend you add it to the top of your Netflix list ASAP.

The documentary portrays a twisted story of an entire family who bowed to the manipulative tactics of a pedophile, and has been the most-talked about documentary of the year.

Essentially, without too many spoilers, it documents how a young girl named Jan Broberg is kidnapped twice by the same perpetrator.

Throughout the 90 minute documentary, we learn many details about the case, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions.

Luckily, those questions may soon be answered. The doc's director Skye Borgman has expressed an interest in making a sequel to the disturbing film.

The film maker has previously expressed that she had to leave quite a lot out of the documentary to keep it to an acceptable length – so some major plot elements didn't make the cut.

She told Vanity Fair that she would consider making another documentary, specifically to 'explore the different topics that we didn't have time to really dive deep into, like the role that faith plays – maybe not even just (Mormonism) – but the role that faith plays in sheltering communities'.

'Also grooming and brainwashing – there are really interesting, intricate things that happen, and we touch on both of those topics in the documentary, but I'd love to explore those more.'

'I guess in a perfect world, it'd be sort of a trilogy of films.'

Netflix, get on this!